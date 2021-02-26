Police rescue three children from traffickers in Ebonyi

Three children have been rescued by the police from traffickers in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The children Sopuruchukwu Ugbo, 8, Toochukwu Eze, 5, and Wisdom Eze, 4, were kidnapped from their villages in Ikwo and Izzi local government areas of the state.

While Sopuruchukwu and her brother, who was yet to be found, were kidnapped in Izzi, Toochukwu and his brother Wisdom were kidnapped in Igbudu, Ikwo Local Government Area.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah told journalists that the children were rescued at Nkaliki, when a tricycle operator, who were carrying the children and the traffickers, suspected that the children were kidnapped and alerted the police.

