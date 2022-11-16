Metro & Crime

Police rescue three kidnapped victims in Benue

*Recover corpse of Community Volunteer Guards member

The Benue State Police Command Wednesday said it had rescued three passengers that were abducted by suspected kidnappers in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, who confirmed this in Makurdi via a statement, also said the corpse of a member of the state’s Community Volunteer Guards, Peter Ejembi, who paid the supreme price while chasing the kidnappers to their hideout, was also recovered and deposited at Bethel Morgue, Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.

According to the statement which was signed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Catherine Anene, said: “On 15/11/2022 at about 2330hrs information was received that a Toyota Hiace Bus enroute Otukpa-Onitsha was attacked by suspected kidnappers who abducted some passengers in the vehicle.

“A joint patrol team made up of the police, military and vigilante operating within the area moved swiftly to the scene for a rescue operation.

“After an intense gun duel, the kidnappers abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels. Three victims were rescued and the said bus recovered.

“While chasing the kidnappers into a nearby forest suspected to be their hideout, they came across one Peter Ejembi, a member of the Benue State Volunteer Guard who paid the supreme price with his life. His corpse has been recovered and deposited at Bethel Morgue, Otukpa.”

 

