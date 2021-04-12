News

Police rescue three quarry workers, commuter

The three quarry workers and a lady that were abducted on Tuesday at Idi Ayunre along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road in the Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State have been rescued by the Oyo State police command.

 

The three quarry workers identified as Ubong Jacob, Amisu Isaac, Wasiu and the lady, Adeoti Tosin, were said to have regained their freedom on Friday at about 6.20pm.

 

They were said to have been brought out of the bush by police operatives who had been on the kidnappers’ trail since the day of the incident. It was gathered that the operatives, including the Divisional Police Officer at Idi Ayunre and the officer in charge of Anti-Kidnapping Squad, as well as local hunters and vigilante groups, had combed the bush for three days before rescuing the victims.

 

The kidnappers, it was learnt, abandoned the victims when they discovered that the search team was closing in on them. After abducting the three quarry workers, who were coming out after the day’s work, a lady who was in an Uber car was sighted and also abducted.

 

They were all taken into the bush. The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the rescue yesterday, saying that efforts were on to nip such nefarious activities in the bud in the state.

 

“The quarry workers and a lady also abducted have been rescued by a team of our tactical officers with the assistance of local vigilantes and hunters,” he said.

