Police rescue two kidnapped victims in Ondo

Two out of the 32 persons who were kidnapped over the weekend along Benin-Akure highway in Ondo State have been rescued.

They were rescued following the deployment of security operatives into the forest with the axis of Ose and Owo local government areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the identities of the 32 victims who were kidnapped while coming from Edo State have been revealed

According to sources, majority of the victims were photographers who attended a burial ceremony in Benin, Edo State.

The kidnappers were said to have succeeded in abducting 11 persons while others escaped.

Security operatives combing the bush were able rescued two of the victims while the search was still on for other victims.

Ondo Police spokesperson, SP Fumilayo Odunlami, said a combined team of security operatives were still in the forest.

“It was 11 persons that were kidnapped. We have rescued some of them and our men are still in the bush,” she said.

