2023 Elections News

Police Rescues 19 INEC Ad-Hoc Staff Kidnapped In Imo

The operatives of Imo State Police Command have rescued 19 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Ad-hoc staff who were kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday in the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the development was confirmed by INEC authorities in the state.

According to officials, the 19 INEC Ad-Hoc staff were on their way to seven different polling units in Ugbelie ward 06 in Ideato South LGA of Imo State when they were abducted.

INEC spokesperson, Chinenye Chijioke-Osuji, said the rescue took place after a distress call and information about the incident was made to the police who immediately swung into action.

She added that even though the staff were rescued, all the election materials which included BVAS and other sensitive materials were not recovered.

