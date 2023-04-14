Police Rescues Nine In Zamfara

The operatives of Zamfara State Police Command have rescued nine-person who were abducted on April 11, from Kucheri in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Muhammad Shehu who is the spokesperson of the team that rescued the victim while addressing newsmen in Gusau said the victims, seven females, and two males, were rescued on Thursday.

“The rescue of the victims was sequel to credible information obtained from a good samaritan which the police used and successfully rescued the victims hale and hearty.

“The victims underwent medical check at the police clinic in Gusau, debriefed by police detectives, and thereafter reunited with their families,” Shehu said.

He reassured the general public of the command’s sustained onslaught against the bandits and other criminal elements in the state