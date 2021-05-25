Police, residents disagree as explosion rocks Ebonyi community

…we lost Inspector to grenade blast – PPRO

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

There was panic in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when an explosion occurred in the town killing a man the people called a ‘suicide bomber’ on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred opposite Amaizu Amangbala Primary School in Afikpo North threw the area into panic as passersby by scampered for safety.

But the Police Command said the man who was killed in the explosion was not a suicide bomber but an Inspector attached to Mopol 32, Abakaliki who was on a special duty in Afikpo.

A source in Afikpo who did not want his name in print, told our correspondent that the incident happened around 12 noon when the man tried to gain access into a school.

“He made an attempt at entering Amaizu/Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting. He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” the source said.

The source said residents scampered for safety when the bomb exploded but reconvened at the scene of the incident a few minutes after only to discover the suspected suicide bomber laying dead in the pull of blood.

The source, who noted that the incident happened close to the Eke Market Afikpo the biggest market in the area, said that there is tension and panic in the community following the incident.

It was gathered that the upper part of the man’s body was completely destroyed from the blast.

Like this: Like Loading...