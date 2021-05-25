Metro & Crime

Police, residents disagree as explosion rocks Ebonyi community

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…we lost Inspector to grenade blast – PPRO

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

There was panic in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when an explosion occurred in the town killing a man the people called a ‘suicide bomber’ on Tuesday.
The incident, which occurred opposite Amaizu Amangbala Primary School in Afikpo North threw the area into panic as passersby by scampered for safety.
But the Police Command said the man who was killed in the  explosion was not a suicide bomber but an Inspector attached to Mopol 32, Abakaliki who was on a special duty in Afikpo.
A source  in Afikpo  who did not want his name in print, told our correspondent that the incident happened around 12 noon when the man tried to gain access into a school.
“He made an attempt at entering Amaizu/Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting. He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” the source said.
The source said residents scampered for safety when the bomb exploded but reconvened at the scene of the incident a few minutes after only to discover the suspected suicide bomber laying dead in the pull of blood.
The source, who noted that the incident happened close to the Eke Market Afikpo the biggest market in the area, said that there is tension and panic in the community following the incident.
It was gathered that the upper part of the man’s body was completely destroyed from the blast.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

20 OOUTH lab scientists, doctors, nurses contract coronavirus

Posted on Author Femi Adeleke

At least 20 medical laboratory staff, doctors and nurses have tested positive for coronavirus at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu, Ogun State. An official of the hospital, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told New Telegraph yesterday that, an official of the Laboratory Department had died of an illness suspected to […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-minister denies complicity in torture of hotel staff

Posted on Author akeem nafiu

A former Minister of State for Education and Chairman of Signatious Hotel, Warri, Delta State, Mr. Kenneth Gbagi, has denied any complicity in the reported maltreatment of some staff of the hotel. The ex-minister, in a statement titled: ‘The futile attempt of political detractors to blackmail Gbagi’ signed by the Hotel’s Director of Human Resources, […]
Metro & Crime

FCT demolishes Abuja mega store

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

*Says averted collapse The Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) on Monday averted possible disaster by demolishing a mega store located in Dawaki, Bwari Area Council for allegedly failing integrity test. Department of Development Control said the twin apartment attached to the demolished building had earlier collapsed, and the owner disregarded all stop work orders. The Director, Department […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica