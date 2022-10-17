Metro & Crime

Police responsible for killing of salesgirl during ‘Yoruba Nation’ rally, coroner rules

An inquest into the death of Jumoke Oyeleke, a lady killed during a ‘Yoruba Nation’ rally in Lagos, has ruled that she died of a bullet shot from a police weapon.

On July 3, 2021, ‘Yoruba Nation’ agitators converged on the Ojota area of Lagos to demand an independent state for the South-west zone.

During the protest, the police fired bullets into the air and used teargas to disperse the crowd.

Afterwards, Jumoke, a 25-year-old, was found dead at a location near the venue of the rally.

The police, however, said it did not use live bullets, and denied involvement in Jumoke’s death.

But an autopsy report from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital showed that Jumoke died from “hemopericardium, disruption to the heart and lungs and missile injury to the chest”.

Owing to the incident, the Lagos state government instituted a fact-finding inquest to establish the circumstances that led to Jumoke’s death.

On August 9, 2021, the coroner commenced hearing on the matter at the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Ogba.

On Monday, Mukaila Fadeyi, the coroner, gave his ruling on the inquest into Jumoke’s death.

Giving his ruling, Fadeyi said the police shooting at the protesters was unlawful and against the provisions of the 1999 constitution.

The coroner also asked the Federal Government to provide compensation for the deceased’s family.

 “To shoot at the protesters was unlawful and ultra vires to the 1999 constitution. In answering the question of how the deceased died, the only logical conclusion that one can reach is that the deceased died through a bullet shot from the weapon of [the] Nigerian police,” Fadeyi said.

“It is strongly recommended that the state government encourages the Federal Government on the training, retraining, and reorientation of police officers on the right to hold protest in a democratic setting.

“Payment of compensation should be effected to the family of the deceased by the federal government.

“The IGP should ensure a total overhaul of the police force to fish out the bag eggs and ensure that they are brought to book to forestall further accidental killings.

 “Mental and medical checkups are recommended for police officers to determine suitability to bear arms.

 “Access to Freedom Park should never be locked or cordoned off in future. No police officer detailed to protest grounds should be issued live bullets.

 “The AG Lagos should be mandated to pass on these recommendations to the relevant authorities for implementation.

“There is also the need of the state to fund the activities of the Coroner Act 2015, in order to stem unwarranted and unlawful killings in the state.”

 

