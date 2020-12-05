Police restrict movements over Bayelsa by-election

The Bayelsa State Police Command yesterday ordered the restriction of movements in the affected local governments areas of the state, where the bye election will be held. The state’s Police Commissioner, Mike Okoli, while addressing journalists in Yenagoa, said students that were writing the ongoing West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination will not be affected by the movement restriction.

He said 5,000 security personnel had been mobilised for the election to ensure that the exercise was peaceful, while 10 mobile police units have also been deployed. He said: “The deployment of police personnel started since yesterday.

You know the terrain of Bayelsa is a riverine state. Most of them are moving through speed boats, gun boats and private hired commercial boats to far places like Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor, Sagbama “All those areas are riverine areas and we have made adequate preparations to cover all the polling units. “We are deploying 5000 personnel, out of that 5,000, we have 10 police mobile units to cover the election. They will support those personnel in the polling units from distance. The unarmed men will be at the polling units while the armed ones will be at the polling units.”

