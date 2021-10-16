News

Police resume recruitment of 10,000 officers

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in collaboration with the Police Service Commission(PSC) has concluded plans for the recruitment of 10,000 Constables into the service of the Force.

The Force has announced that candidates are required to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal at www.policerecruitment.gov.ng, as the site will be opened from Monday, 18 to Tuesday, 26 October, 2021.

The Force also stated that candidates who qualify for the next stage of the recruitment exercise are to print out their examination slip which must be presented on the Examination date scheduled for Friday, 29 and Saturday, 30 October, 2021, at designated centres across the country.

Candidates are advised to check their email and phone numbers for notifications. The Force stated that while the recruitment exercise is free of charge and without any pecuniary obligations.

