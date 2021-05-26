News

Police review officers’ welfare packages

The police authorities have said that the review of welfare packages for officers and men of the Nigerian Police is ongoing. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Mr. Moses Jitoboh stated this in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, yesterday during the tour of police formations that were recently attacked in the state by hoodlums.

Jitoboh stated that the review of welfare packages such as gratuities and pension of policemen, and the provision of facilities which was necessary, would enable policemen work better and boost their battered image owing to recent attacks on policemen and police formations. He said: “The Inspector General of Police is looking into the welfare of the police, gratuities and pensions are being reviewed. He is working on it, and the President has given him assurance that it will take place soon. Policemen will start smiling.

“On the provision of facilities for the police, the President is worried, the Inspector General of Police is worried and everything is being done to address the police logistics and needs.” While addressing security stakeholders during a meeting at the State Police Command in Uyo, the DIG said that the Inspector General of Police (IG) mandated him as the most senior officer in the South-South to be the Theatre Commander of a new operation called, “Operation Restore Peace.”

