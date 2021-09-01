Police search for family of lost, but found 13-yr-old boy

The Anti-kidnapping Cybercrime Squad (SAKCCS), Delta State Police Command, has started searching for the parents of a 13-yearold missing boy, found along the road. According to the Delta State Police Acting Public Relations Officer (PPRO), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Edafe Bright, the boy, who introduced himself as Kachukwu Sunday was found wandering around Abaraka Orogun Road by Operatives of SAKCCS. Bright said that the boy hails from Agu-Achara Community in Isheilu, Agba Local Government of Ebonyi State. Bright added: “Any person or persons, who know the said boy should inform the parents or guardian to report to SAKCCS or PPRO’s office police in headquarters, Asaba Delta State for identification.”

