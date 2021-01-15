Police seize N2.2m cash, N10m drugs in Ogun hotel

Police have seized over N10 million worth of hard drugs and N2.2 million cash during a raid on a hotel used by a drug cartel in Ogun State. The state Police Commissioner, Edward Ajogun, disclosed this yesterday while displaying the exhibits before journalists at the Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Ajogun said the police, while acting on a tip-off, raided the hideout of the syndicate called ‘Mayas,’ located inside the popular Lafenwa Market, less than 700 metres from the Lafenwa Police Headquarters in Abeokuta.

The commissioner, however, disclosed that no arrest was made as the suspects fled the area. He said the command held back from engaging the suspects while on the run to avoid civilian casualties. Ajogun listed the recovered items to include N2,222,750 cash, 110 parcels of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, 50 packs of codeine, 12 packs of Rephnol.

Other items recovered are six packs of uniplex codeine, four packs of Pandeen expectorant, two packs of Emzoline, three packs of backwoods honey, one carton of max cough codeine, battle axes, cutlasses and dangerous charms. The police boss added that efforts were being made to track the dealers. Ajogun also reiterated the command’s resolve to chase criminals out of business in the state.

