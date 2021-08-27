Police send warning signal to criminals, hoodlums

The Lagos State Police Command has sent warning signal to criminalsinthestatethrough the show of force. The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement yesterday said part of proactive efforts to keep criminals away from the state and reassure the public of their safety and protection was why they embarked on the show of force in the state. Ajisebutu said the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed all Area Commanders, Commanders of Taskforce, Tactical Teams, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Rapid Response Squad, and other OperationalUnitsintheCommandtoimmediatelyembark on massive, aggressive, purposeful and well-coordinated ‘showof force’acrossthenook and cranny of the State.
