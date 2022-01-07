Metro & Crime

Police Sergeant Arrested For Selling Arms To Cult Members

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team ( IRT) have arrested a 38-year- old police traffic officer, Haruna Yusuff who sold the station’s arms to suspected cultists in Kwara State.

Six suspected cult members, belonging to the Aiye Confraternity, were responsible for violent criminal attacks in Omu Aran and neighbouring communities in Kwara State have also been arrested.

Yusuff, a police Sergeant, who until his arrest was serving at the Traffic Section of Omu Aran Divisional Police Station confirmed to have stolen the arms from a former Station Officer at the police station

The IRT operatives in Osun State were reportedly working to prevent an attack on the state by suspected cult members when one of the cult members was arrested.

His arrest led to the arrest of other members of his group and the eventual arrest of the serving policeman, who sold arms to them for operations.

 

Reporter

