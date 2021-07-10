News

Police Service Commission approves reinstatement of 21 officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the reinstatement of a total of 21 officers, even as it directed the promotion of some of them to the next ranks. In a statement by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC also announced the lifting of suspension on a Superintendent of Police (SP), Mr. Mohammed Musa.

“The Police Service Commission has lifted the suspension of Mohammed Iya Musa, a Superintendent of Police serving in the Yobe State Police Command and who was demobilised from the Special Protection Unit, Base 2, Lagos. “The commission also approved the reinstatement of 21 other officers and directed the promotion of some of the officers and payment of salary arrears of others,” the statement said. It explained that the decisions were taken at the 12th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja on the July 6 and 7.

The statement reads: “SP Musa who was on suspension was recalled by the Commission and awarded a punishment of severe reprimand. He was facing charges of disobedience to constituted authority, absence from duty, divided loyalty, refusal to accept posting, discourteous behaviour to public and act unbecoming of a public officer.

“The officer in his representation had stated that he did not indulge in the allegations levelled against him and denied same while pleading for exculpation. He, however, recalled his encounter with the aides of a former IGP and his detention at the Maitama Police Station without any known offence. The Commission was convinced after going through his representation that he was not guilty as charged and recalled him to work.

