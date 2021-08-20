Police Service Commission probes Kyari

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has set up an in-house panel “to study in details available documents related” to the indictment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Kyari, who was the Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was suspended from the force on July 31, following his alleged complicity in a case of money laundering involving an Instagram celebrity, Abbas Rahmon (alias Hushpuppi). According to the Head of Press and Public Relations, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, the panel will operate independently of the Special Investigation Panel set up by the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, for the same purpose. Ani, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the panel is headed by the Director, Department of Police Discipline, Mr. Tijani Mohammed.

“The panel is expected to examine the facts of the allegations as contained in the FBI indictment and also to look at the extant rules as a means of keeping abreast of the matter pending the submission of the Report by the Police Investigative Panel,” Ani said. Among other terms of reference, the panel is expected to gather and document relevant information on Kyari, analyzse the information gathered and submit its recommendations to the commission.

The PSC said: “The panel which has been inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Ismaila, has started work while the commission awaits the report of the DIG Joseph Egbunike Police investigative Panel on the matter.

“The report of the in-house panel is expected to assist the commission take an informed decision when the Police Investigative Panel Report is submitted for the commission’s consideration.” Kyari has since been suspended following his alleged involvement in the sharing of $1.1m loot by internet fraudster Hushpuppi.

