Police Service Commission promotes 42 officers to CP rank

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday disclosed that it has approved the promotion of 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP). This was as the Commission approved accelerated promotion for two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) due to existing vacancy in the medical cadre. A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said that the new CPs were promoted after an interactive session/interview with the Commission in plenary session presided over by the acting chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC (rtd).

“The Commission also approved the promotion of CP Abdul Yari Lafia and CP Rudouf Echebi to the rank of Assistant Inspector General. “The date of promotion of CP Yari, who was until his elevation Commissioner of Police, Training, was adjusted by the Commission and this qualified him for promotion. “The leadership of the Commission also paid a courtesy visit on the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and visited the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba on Wednesday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The Commission further approved the promotion of three Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners of Police and one Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent. “The acting Chairman of the Commission called on the beneficiaries of the new ranks to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland. She noted that they should bring into their new offices their varied experiences to help mitigate the ravaging security problems in the country, especially now that the nation is going into another round of general elections,” Ani concluded.

