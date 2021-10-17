Police set to conclude recruitment of 10,000 personnel

After a long period of lull, characterised by litigation on whose responsibility it is to recruit Constables, the Nigeria Police have issued a notice for the completion of the 2020 exercise for 10,000 members of the rank and file.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the decision by the immediate-past Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to undertake the recruitment of 10,000 constables, had infuriated the Police Service Commission (PSC), which approached the court for determination of the dispute.

While announcing a resumption of recruitment activities on Saturday, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, urged candidates to check their status on the known portal.

His said: “The Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Police Service Commission will be concluding the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise of Ten Thousand (10,000) Police Constables into the service of the Nigeria Police Force.

Consequently, candidates are required to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www. policerecruitment.gov.ng which will be open from Monday, 18th through to Tuesday, 26th October, 2021.

“Candidates who are qualified for the next stage of the recruitment exercise are to print out their examination slip which must be presented on the Examination Date scheduled for Friday, 29th and Saturday, 30th October, 2021 at designated centres across the country.

“Candidates are equally advised to check their email and phone numbers for notifications.”

He added: “The Force, while reiterating that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation, enjoins candidates to call 08100004507 for further enquiries about the recruitment exercise”.

Like this: Like Loading...