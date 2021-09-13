Metro & Crime

Police shoot 18-year-old girl dead during raid in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

A policeman attached to Raider, from the Lagos State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), have allegedly shot an 18 year-old girl, Monsurat Ojuade to death during raid of a criminal hideout in the Surulere area of the state.

 

The Policemen, it was learnt came to the community to raid some hoodlums on Friday September 10, when the girl was allegedly shot to death close her mother’s shop.

 

Our correspondent  also gathered that the victim and her sister, Olaide Ojuade were both in their mother’s shop around 11:34pm, preparing to close for the day when suddenly the policemen came and started chasing people and they also ran for their dear lives.

 

However, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has expressed regrets over the unfortunate, but avoidable incident and has commiserated with the bereaved family, saying he shares in their pain in this moment of grief.

 

A witness who gave his name simply as Ademola said there was a noodles and team seller kiosk close to their shop where youths in the community always gather to eat at night.

 

He said immediately some of the youths who were buying food from the Hausa man saw the Policemen approaching they took to their heels, while the deceased and her sister also left their mother’s shop and ran for their own lives into a compound.

 

According to the deceased elder sister, Olaide, the death of her sister is like a dream to her since that Friday.

 

The bereaved sister said they had moved there goods into their shop already, about to lock the door when the policemen arrived and started shooting sporadically and to avoid being hit by stray bullets they ran into a compound close to their shop, that was where a Policeman came to meet them and shot her sister at close range to death.

 

Expressing the Commissioners’ grief, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu explained that Monsurat was hit by a stray bullet at about 0100hrs of 11th September, 2021 when a team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti went on investigation activities to effect arrest of a robbery suspect in Ijeshatedo area of the State.

 

According to him, concerted efforts were made to save the life of the injured victim. She was immediately taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention, but later died on the way to the hospital

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

SOKIPEP: Killing of district head in Southern Kaduna appalling

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A peace advocacy group, the Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners Network (SOKIPEP), has condemned in strong terms  the killing of the district head of Gidan Zaki Village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Council of Kaduna State, Mr Haruna Kuyet and his son by yet-to-be apprehended gunmen. The traditional ruler and his son were […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo police parade five for selling human heart at N10,000

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Oyo State Police Thursday paraded five persons who were apprehended for selling and buying a human heart at the rate of N10,000. The suspects who were paraded by the State Police Commissioner, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko at the State Police Headquarters Eleyele, Ibadan were identified as: Jimoh Sabiku (35), Adesola David (24), Bello Waheed (45), Habeeb […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests siblings for ‘internet fraud’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested two siblings in Lagos for alleged internet fraud. The suspects, Queen and Rowland Kalu, were arrested on Wednesday at the Amikanle Alagbado area. Operatives nabbed the duo after credible intelligence received by the commission indicted them for computer-related fraud and online dating scam. Queen confessed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica