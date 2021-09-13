Police shoot 18-year-old girl dead during raid in Lagos

A policeman attached to Raider, from the Lagos State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCIID), have allegedly shot an 18 year-old girl, Monsurat Ojuade to death during raid of a criminal hideout in the Surulere area of the state.

The Policemen, it was learnt came to the community to raid some hoodlums on Friday September 10, when the girl was allegedly shot to death close her mother’s shop.

Our correspondent also gathered that the victim and her sister, Olaide Ojuade were both in their mother’s shop around 11:34pm, preparing to close for the day when suddenly the policemen came and started chasing people and they also ran for their dear lives.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has expressed regrets over the unfortunate, but avoidable incident and has commiserated with the bereaved family, saying he shares in their pain in this moment of grief.

A witness who gave his name simply as Ademola said there was a noodles and team seller kiosk close to their shop where youths in the community always gather to eat at night.

He said immediately some of the youths who were buying food from the Hausa man saw the Policemen approaching they took to their heels, while the deceased and her sister also left their mother’s shop and ran for their own lives into a compound.

According to the deceased elder sister, Olaide, the death of her sister is like a dream to her since that Friday.

The bereaved sister said they had moved there goods into their shop already, about to lock the door when the policemen arrived and started shooting sporadically and to avoid being hit by stray bullets they ran into a compound close to their shop, that was where a Policeman came to meet them and shot her sister at close range to death.

Expressing the Commissioners’ grief, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu explained that Monsurat was hit by a stray bullet at about 0100hrs of 11th September, 2021 when a team of detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti went on investigation activities to effect arrest of a robbery suspect in Ijeshatedo area of the State.

According to him, concerted efforts were made to save the life of the injured victim. She was immediately taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention, but later died on the way to the hospital

