Police smash another suspected kidnap syndicate in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have again shot dead a member of a suspected kidnap syndicate. The suspect was shut dead during a gun battle between the hoodlums and the police at Ilala forest in Imala area of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state. The onslaught came barely 24 hours after two suspected kidnappers who were reportedly hibernating in a forest at the back of ICT Polytechnic, Itori in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state were shut dead during a gun duel with the police.Abeokuta – Imala – Ayetoro road, Lagos – Ibadan expressway, the Old Ilaro road and the Ayetoro – Olorunda road are some of the hot spots for kidnappers in the state.

New Telegraph reports that, Adedamola Alayaki, son of a former National Secretary of the Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Adewunmi Alayaki, was two weeks ago abducted in Isaga-Orile community, along the Old Ilaro road in Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday said, after the encounter with the police, another member of the kidnap syndicate, identified as Usman Maidama was arrested. According to Oyeyemi, the gun battle between the police and the kidnappers was as a result of information received by the police at Imala Divisional Headquarters that six armed kidnappers were sighted in the forest.

