Police smash armed robbery gang in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Police Command has nabbed a four-man robbery gang said to be terrorizing Amarata Community and environs in Bayelsa State.

According to a statement made available on Wednesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, the statement read:
“Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit Bayelsa State Command have smashed a notorious armed robbery gang at Amarata, Yenagoa.

“The operatives carried out a sting operation at the hideout of the gang, at Amarata Community, Yenagoa, on 22nd March, 2022, at about 0630 hours.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects, one Seibokuro Keme Bradikumo ‘m’ 32 years, Agoli Frank ‘m’ 30 years, Ebi Newton ‘m’ 29 years and Dume Odigom Bright ‘m’ 24 years, were responsible for recent robberies in Amarata and environs.

“During a search on their hideout, Police operatives recovered a Makarov pistol, 9mm ammunition, a locally made pistol, catridges, and a black barret with the inscription ‘Deebam 1991’.

“The suspects have confessed to membership of Bobos Cult group and are cooperating with the Police in its investigation.”

 

Our Reporters

