Police, soldiers killed 115, arrested 500 in S’East within four months – AI

Amnesty International (AI) has claimed police and soldiers killed no fewer than 115 people in the South-East within four months after violence erupted in the region. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing Eastern Security Network (ESN) were said to behind the violence, a claim the separatist group denied.

In a statement yesterday, the global human rights group also that about 21 policemen were killed within the same period, adding that more than 500 persons were arrested in the region following random police and military raids. It claimed the Federal Government “responded with a heavy hand to killings and violence”. AI also alleged that security forces committed a catalogue of human rights violations and crimes under international law in their response to violence in the South-East since January.

“The evidence gathered by AI paints a damning picture of ruthless excessive force by Nigerian security forces in Imo, Anambra and Abia states,” said the body’s Country Director Osai Ojigho in the statement. “Eyewitnesses told AI that the security forces have engaged in excessive use of force, physical abuse, secret detentions, extortion, burning of houses, theft, and extrajudicial executions of suspects.

Human rights groups estimated that the death toll of violence between January and June 2021 in Anambra, Imo, Abia, and Ebonyi states might run into the hundreds.” According to the statement, AI carried out an extensive investigation to document the human rights violations and crimes under international law in the South- East from January 2021.

The organisation said it documented 52 incidents of unlawful killings and 62 cases of arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and torture. It said: “AI documented at least 115 persons killed by security forces between January and June 2021. Many relatives of the victims told AI that they were not part of the militants that were attacking security officials. Many of the victims were deposited at government hospitals in Imo and Abia states. “According to several hospital sources all the victims deposited by the police had bullet wounds.

“In May 2021, the Imo State government announced the arrest of at least 400 people allegedly linked to the violence. AI’s investigation indicates that most of them were randomly picked up in their homes and off the street and had nothing to do with the ESN. Some victims told AI that they were arrested while walking in the street, at a public bar or simply for having birth marks or tattoos on their body.” According to the group, a 36-year-old man said he was arrested on his back from work. “I was arrested on my way back from work. The policemen put me in a bus along with other young men including several students and an NYSC member in his uniform.

They labelled us ESN members and took us to their station at the Fire Service. We were severely beaten. They said they will waste (kill) all of us. I told them that I work for the state government. I was asked to pay N20,000. I negotiated and finally paid N15,000. They allowed me to go at about 10.30 pm. I do not know what happened to the other people,” the statement quoted the man as saying. The group demanded “an impartial and open inquiry to determine what happened and bring to justice all those suspected of criminal responsibility in fair trials before ordinary civilian courts and without recourse to death penalty.”

