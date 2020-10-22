Metro & Crime

Police, soldiers, youths reclaim Abakaliki from hoodlums

…Banks, schools, shops, filling stations shut as fuel hits N400/litre

Soldiers, policemen, members of the Ebonyi State vigilante group, known as Neighbourhood Security Watch(NSW), and a youth group identified as Akubaraoha Youth Assembly, Thursday took control of Abakaliki, the capital city, to ensure hoodlums stop further destruction of public properties in the metropolis.

This is even as banks, schools, filling stations, many shops in the city  didn’t open for activities while markets were scanty.
Fuel was sold for N400 per litre in various black markets especially in Ugwuachara and Ozibo/Echiaba outskirts  of the city while motorists and other petroleum users struggled to buy the commodity as crowds that besieged the sellers when our correspondent monitored some parts of the city.

Also, a litre of kerosene was sold between N300 and N320 in the black markets were it was availbale.

There were no vehicular and human movements at strategic roads in the metropolis including Ezza Road, Afikpo Road, Ogoja Road, Old Enugu Road, Abakaliki/Enugu highway, Abakaliki/Afikpo/ Onueke highway, among others following a 24-hour curfew imposed by Governor Dave Umahi on Wednesday night after hoodlums overran the city and burnt down two police stations – Kpirikpiri and Ekeaba and destroyed other amenities in the city.
As a result of the curfew, only soldiers, policemen, other security personnel, the state vigilante men; Neighbourhood Security Watch(NSW) and members of Akubaraoha Youth Assembly were seeing patrolling the strategic roads in the city

