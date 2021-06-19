Police solution to insecurity, says Senator Gyang

Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District in the National Assembly Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang, has said state police is the immediate solution to the insecurity challenges bedevilling the nation, saying what the government needs to do now is to take the issue of the ongoing 1999 Constitution review with the seriousness that it deserves in order to be able to address Nigeria’s mirage. He said there are certain sections of the Constitution that must be amended to help in address the peculiarities of security situations in the respective regions and states of the federation.

Gyang, who is the deputy chairman, Senate Committee on Defence while speaking with Saturday Telegrapgh in Jos said his colleagues and himself are strongly advocating for the devolution of powers. Gyang frowned at the manner relevant government agencies have handled the chronic security situation, saying that despite the fact that the attackers are most times identified, nothing is being done to bring them to justice.

He expressed displeasure that despite all that is being done to end the senseless killings in his constituency, the issue still persists. He noted that on his part, he has taken steps to preach peace, unity and reconciliation among his constituents but those who do not mean well for the constituency are derailing the efforts. According to him: “The host communities of Plateau North have demonstrated over time that they welcome other Nigerian citizens that have chosen the area as their place of abode and as guaranteed by the constitution, every citizen has the right to choose where he wants to reside in Nigeria.

“Any citizen of the country that comes to another community to settle, he must commit himself to the peace, progress, wellbeing and development of that community. The responsibility of host communities is that you cannot deny any citizen that has chosen to cohabit with you. “The responsibility of those who come to settle is that they owe the communities respect for their customs, their tradition and culture. They owe them the responsibility to cohabit peacefully. If you look at Plateau North and the hospitality of those communities and they have embraced other Nigerians that have come to settle.

“The law has to be adverse against the criminals, we are in a state where we have government. When there is breakdown of law, you will have impunity, people becoming lawless and once that continues, that is when people say what is the essence of having a government. On the resettlement of internally displaced person in his constituents, he stated that: “I have at several times through motions and public media appearances and statements alerted the Senate and nation on the spate of killings and displacement of host communities in my constituency.

Like this: Like Loading...