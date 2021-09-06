Police: Sowore was unfortunate, he ran into the kidnappers

The Edo State Police Command yesterday explained the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s killing of Felix Olajide Sowore, younger brother of Omoyele Sowore, by persons suspected to be kidnappers.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Bello Kontongs, who gave the clarification at a press briefing in Benin, said that the younger Sowore was not an occupant of the bus from which five persons were kidnapped.

According to him, Sowore was driving from Okada to Benin when he ran into the suspected kidnappers, who were shooting at the commercial bus, which broke down on night and the occupants had to find somewhere else to sleep.

Kontongs explained that the stranded commuters had returned early on Saturday to pick up their personal effects from the bus when the hoodlums opened fire on the commuters, and that Sowore drove into the firing line unknowingly.

The PPRO added that the Tactical Team of the Command and some vigilantes, including the DPO of Okada Police Station, had already gone into the bush looking for the kidnappers, with the aim of arresting them and rescuing the victims.

The spokesman added that three occupants of the bus, who escaped had been brought to the Command’s Headquarters and profiled, while the kidnappers had not made any contact with the police over the victims, though he would not know if the families of the kidnapped victims had been contacted.

