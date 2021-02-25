News

Police Special Forces arrest 48 criminal suspects

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

…recover 41 Ak-47s, other firearms

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad of the Force attached to Operation Puff Adder II, have arrested 48 criminal suspects over alleged involvement in cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, cybercrime/financial fraud and other heinous crime
The operatives also recovered 14-AK-47 rifles, 27 other prohibited firearms, 4 POS machines, and other items.
Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, in a statement, said: “The feat followed the directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to operatives to firm-up action against criminal elements across the country.
“The IGP gave the directive at the flag-off of ‘Operation Puff Adder II’ in Abuja.
“Notable among the breakthroughs, is the arrest of the nine criminal suspects responsible for the kidnap of Honourable Mohammed Bashir Bape, Member, Taraba State House of Assembly in December, 2020.
“The suspects were apprehended at their various hideouts in Taraba and Plateau states following an intense search by the Police team for the perpetrators of the crime and follow-up on recent spikes in kidnapping/armed robbery in Taraba and the North-Central States of the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US Election: Staggering early vote turnout boosts hopes for Biden in Texas

Posted on Author Reporter

  Less than a week before Election Day, Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to a prize that has eluded generations of Democratic presidential candidates: Texas. Public opinion polls show Biden and Republican President Donald Trump effectively tied in the Lone Star State. They also suggest the former vice president is leading among those helping to […]
News

El-Rufai: Why we are modernising Kaduna infrastructure

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai, yesterday said the only way the state can make economic progress and for the government to have more taxes in its kitty is to attract more businesses. The governor, who was explaining the rationale behind the Urban Renewal Programme of his administration, noted that businesses go where they can […]
News Top Stories

Senate confirms Olonisakin, Buratai, others as envoys

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Onyekachi Eze Abuja

  In spite of public outcry, petitions and protests, the Senate, yesterday, confirmed the nomination for appointment of the just retired service chiefs as non-career ambassadors, paving way for them to join the diplomatic service of the country.   The confirmation came on the heels of the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica