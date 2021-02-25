Police Special Forces arrest 48 criminal suspects

…recover 41 Ak-47s, other firearms

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad of the Force attached to Operation Puff Adder II, have arrested 48 criminal suspects over alleged involvement in cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, cybercrime/financial fraud and other heinous crime

The operatives also recovered 14-AK-47 rifles, 27 other prohibited firearms, 4 POS machines, and other items.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, in a statement, said: “The feat followed the directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to operatives to firm-up action against criminal elements across the country.

“The IGP gave the directive at the flag-off of ‘Operation Puff Adder II’ in Abuja.

“Notable among the breakthroughs, is the arrest of the nine criminal suspects responsible for the kidnap of Honourable Mohammed Bashir Bape, Member, Taraba State House of Assembly in December, 2020.

“The suspects were apprehended at their various hideouts in Taraba and Plateau states following an intense search by the Police team for the perpetrators of the crime and follow-up on recent spikes in kidnapping/armed robbery in Taraba and the North-Central States of the country.”

