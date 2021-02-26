Metro & Crime

Police special forces arrest 48 suspected criminals

…recover 41 AK47, other firearms

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad of the Force attached to Operation Puff Adder II, have arrested 48 suspects in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, cybercrime/financial fraud and other heinous crimes. The operatives also recovered 14 AK47 rifles, 27 other prohibited firearms, four Point of Sales (POS) machines and other items.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, in a statement, said the feat followed the directives of the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to operatives to firm-up action against criminal elements across the country.

The IG, Mba said, gave the directives at the launch of ‘Operation Puff Adder II’ in Abuja. He said: “Notable among the breakthroughs is the arrest of the nine criminal suspects responsible for the kidnap of Honourable Mohammed Bashir Bape, member, Taraba State House of Assembly in December, 2020.

“The suspects were apprehended at their various hideouts in Taraba and Plateau states following an intense search by the police team for the perpetrators of the crime and followup on recent spike in kidnapping/ armed robbery in Taraba and the North Central states of the country.

“They are Yusuf Abubakar (31), native of Jalingo Local Government Area of Taraba State; Muntari Umar (27), native of Mayo Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa State; Ahmadu Dahiru (28), native of Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State; Ali Alhaji Wurungo (25), native of Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State; Buhari Nuhu (25), native of Jalingo Local Government Area of Taraba State; Mohd Garba (30), native of Mararaban Gasol, Taraba State; Yusuf Jibrillah (23), native of Mararaban Gasol, Taraba Stat; Adamu Ahmadu aka Bulala (32), native of Taraba State and Idi Suleiman.”

Mba noted that investigations by the police team revealed that the suspects were members of a notorious armed robbery/kidnapping syndicate which specialised in terrorising innocent citizens in the North Central/ North-East states particularly in Plateau and Taraba states.

The FPRO added that police investigations uncovered the roles played by each member of the gang during the kidnap of the lawmaker. According to him, investigations also established how the proceeds of the crime (ransom) were shared among the suspects.

He added: “The police operatives also arrested a 12-man cybercrime syndicate for internet fraud and other cyber-related offences. The suspects, with their ages within the range of 22 to 30 years, were arrested at a residence in Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, following intelligence received by the police.”

