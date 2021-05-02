ammunition rounds)
Police: Special operatives recover 753 machine gun ammunition rounds

The Force Headquarters has said that an intelligence-driven covert operation by police special forces, culminated in the interception and eventual recovery of 753 live rounds of ammunition of General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG).

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, the ammunition, which were concealed in a sack,  were “being transported in a commercial vehicle from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State to Umuahia in Abia State”.
This was as he further stated that the said operation, was part of efforts by the Force to identify and bring to deserved justice all criminal networks and supply chains for weapons and ammunition within and outside the country.
Mba assured that detailed investigations have since been launched, with a view to bringing to book all persons linked to the crime.
Meanwhile, the police said three armed robbery suspects were killed in a fierce encounter with police operatives on April 27, at Oriuzo village in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
