Police, stakeholders partner to firm up security in Lagos schools

Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has assured parents and school owners of safety of their children and wards in private and governmentowned schools in the state. Odumosu gave the assurance after a security meeting with the officials of the state Ministry of Education, principals and other stakeholders.

 

The meeting was held recently at Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa, Ikeja, because of kidnapping of students especially in the North as well as to redesign and fortify security of schools across the state.

 

The commissioner said his command was ready to deploy officers, men and resources to provide security in and around schools in the state.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that the state Ministry of Education and the Police Command deemed it necessary to organise  the meeting to review the security architecture and improve on the safety of all schools in the state by building confidence in the staff, students, parents and the government.

 

The police boss had during the interactive session shared some security tips with teachers, workers and principals to propel them into actions on the general security of schools, both private and public.

 

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisoye, appreciated the command and other participants at the meeting for their time and support so far on the security of schools in the state.

 

She encouraged them to put in their best to work with the police and other security agencies in ensuring that schools in the state were safe and fortified against any attacks. Odumosu was at the meeting with all the 14 Area Commanders in the state, Heads of Department and the intelligence officers of the command.

