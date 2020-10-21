Police station burnt, banks shut as hoodlums takeover Abakaliki

*We won’t tolerate this madness anymore -Umahi

Hoodlums on Wednesday burnt down Kpirikpiri Police Station in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, and destroyed other social amenities in the metropolis.

A group of youths, who were wearing black atire with some of them appearing half naked, had patrolled the capital city chanting war songs.

To this end, business transactions in commercial banks in the metropolis, hurriedly stopped while people scampered for safety as the hoodlums shot into the air

Some men of the state police traffic team who were controlling traffic on the roads ran away for safety while a mobile policeman who was carrying a lady in his motorcycle was beating to a pulp with his uniform torn by the hoodlums

The protesters later blocked major roads and streets in the capital city and set up bonfires.

Governor Dave Umahi, who expressed his sadness over the incident, said his administration will not fold it’s hands and allow public amenities destroyed by hoodlums

Like this: Like Loading...