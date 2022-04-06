Metro & Crime

Police stop 67-year-old man from committing suicide on his birthday

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Officials of Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), on patrol of the Third Mainland Bridge yesterday prevented what would have been another suicide jump into the Lagos lagoon, when they stopped a 67-year-old man from taking a deadly dive into the water.

 

Though it is not the best of wish anyone would love to make, but Mr. Oluwatoye Bamgboye chose his birth  day to, in his own words, “end it all”.

 

However, before he could take the disastrous dive, men of the Lagos RRS came to his rescue and eventually whisked him away to Adekunle Police Station, Yaba. “Today being my birthday, I have decided to end it all. The burden and the frustration is too much for me to bear,” he complained to the police, adding, “My wife has abandoned me in the process.”

 

The police said Bamgboye, from Oju-Ore, Sango, Ogun State, was attempting to  jump into the Lagos Lagoon inward Lagos Island when the officers stopped him. “He disclosed that a personal challenge made him sell his house, land and car. With that, he still couldn’t solve the problem.

 

“He explained further that, he secured a job and on the resumption date, he was informed that the job had been given to someone else,” the RRS officers narrated. The police said efforts were being made to contact his family members.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Banditary: Adopt new strategy, First Class Nasarawa traditional ruler urges govts

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

A first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, the Ohimege Opanda, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi has called on both federal and state governments to adopt new strategies in tackling banditry and other violent crimes in the society.   Alhaji Abdullahi, who made the call while speaking with newsmen in his palace in Umaisha, Toto Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill eight, burn houses in Zamfara communities

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Gunmen invaded Dutsin Gari and Rayau communities in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State and killed eight people. The armed men, said to be about 100, also burnt many houses. A resident of one of the attacked villages, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, said the bandits first invaded Dutsin […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu meets, resolves Lagos nurses’ crisis

Posted on Author Reporter

…Nurses meet Monday to call off strike Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu held a closed-door meeting with members of the Nigerian Association of Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council at the State House, Marina on Sunday evening. The meeting was called by the governor to address the grievances of the nursing workforce in the state. At the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica