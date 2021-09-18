Police stop man, 54, from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

A 54-year-old man, Akinlolu Ajayi has been prevented from jumping into the Lagos Lagoon.

The incident occured at about 9:25am on September 15, when the man, who was said to be staff of LSPC Town Planning, Ilupeju, at number 1, Owoduni Street,.Oworonshoki, was seen on the Third Mainland Bridge trying to jump into the lagoon at the UNILAG waterfront.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer PPRO CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement Saturday said the anti-crime patrol team of the Bariga Police Division on a routine patrol of the area, immediately stopped the man and took him into protective custody.

Ajisebutu said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, having directed that the man’s family should be contacted for necessary action, also appealed to members of the public not to take their own lives no matter the challenges they are currently facing.

According to the CP, such challenges are merely ephemeral. The Police boss further warned that such condemnable act is not only morally wrong but is also criminal.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...