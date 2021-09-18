Metro & Crime

Police stop man, 54, from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

A 54-year-old man, Akinlolu Ajayi has been prevented from jumping into the Lagos Lagoon.

The incident occured at about 9:25am on September 15,  when the man, who was said to be staff of LSPC Town Planning, Ilupeju, at number 1, Owoduni Street,.Oworonshoki, was seen on the Third Mainland Bridge trying to jump into the lagoon at the UNILAG waterfront.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer PPRO CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement Saturday said the anti-crime patrol team of the Bariga Police Division on a routine patrol of the area, immediately stopped the man and took him into protective custody.

Ajisebutu said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, having directed that the man’s family should be contacted for necessary action, also appealed to members of the public not to take their own lives no matter the challenges they are currently facing.

According to the CP, such challenges are merely ephemeral. The Police boss further warned that such condemnable act is not only morally wrong but is also criminal.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and subsequent prosecution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Security agents foil attempted jail break in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano Security agents on Thursday foiled an attempted jail break by inmates of Kurmawa prison located within the Emir’s Palace in Kano. The spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kano, Musbahu Lawal, told reporters that the attempt was masterminded by some condemned prisoners who caused pandemonium in the prison. Lawal said a […]
Metro & Crime

Gana: Ortom appeals to army to release 40 other hostages

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Also confiscated cars, documents Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Friday appealed passionately to the Nigeria Army to release the other 40 repented youths being held in their custody to continue with the amnesty programme they were to be part of last Tuesday. The 40 youths were arrested and whisked away to an unknown destination by […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi crisis: Late policemen’s families get N4m

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State government has given N1 million each to families of four policemen who died in a motor accident while returning from Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area. The officers were part of the security agents deployed to Effium to restore law and order during the outbreak of violence between the people of Effium and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica