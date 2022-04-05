Metro & Crime

Police stop man, 67, from jumping into Lagos Lagoon on his birthday

Officials of Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on patrol of the Third Mainland Bridge Tuesday prevented what would have been another suicide jump into the Lagos lagoon, when they stopped a 67-year-old man from taking a deadly leap into the water.

It was not the best of wish anyone would love to make but Mr. Oluwatoye Bamgboye chose his birthday to, in his own words, “end it all”.

However, before he could take the disastrous dive, men of the Lagos RRS came to his rescue and eventually whisked him away to Adekunle Police Station, Yaba.

“Today being my birthday, I have decided to end it all. The burden and the frustration is too much for me to bear,” he complained to the police, adding, “My wife has abandoned me in the process.”

The police said Bamgboye, from Oju-Ore, Ogun State, was attempting to jump into the Lagos Lagoon inward Lagos Island when the officers stopped him.

“He disclosed that a personal challenge made him sell his house, land and car. With that, he still couldn’t solve the problem.

“He explained further that, he secured a job and on the resumption date, he was informed that the job had been given to someone else,” the RRS officers narrated.

The police said efforts were being made to contact his family members.

 

