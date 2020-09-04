Police stop militants’ protest in Cross River

The Cross River State Police Command yesterday prevented militants from coming into Calabar, the state capital, to protest what they described as their neglect by the government since they surrendered their arms in 2018. The aggrieved militants, who bemoaned the alleged state government’s levity with which they were being treated since they “surrendered” their arms in November 2018, are protesting to draw government attention to their plight. They, however, decided to storm Calabar yesterday from their location in Esighi in Bakassi Local Government Area of the state.

But, to ward off any protest, the state police command dispatched a detachment of the policemen who blocked the roads as early as 7.30am at the Arab Junction in Atimbo in Calabar municipality. Speaking to our correspondent on phone, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh said the militants planned to take their protest to Calabar, but the police got information of their planned protest and ensured that the protest does not take place.

“We got information that the militants were going to protest over non-payment of their allowances and we had to take proactive measures to prevent the breakdown of law and order. My men are on the streets to ensure that the state is safe for everybody,” the Commissioner said.

Like this: Like Loading...