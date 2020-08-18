Metro & Crime

Police storm Abuja hotel, evict pilots, others

Policemen from the Force Headquarters have sealed off Stonehedge Hotel in Abuja, which is being managed for Zamfara State by a firm belonging to Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba.
The gun-wielding policemen, who stormed the hotel at about 10.12am, ordered 12 pilots and 26 other guests to quit the place.
The pilots are of MaxAir and Azman Air.
About 100 staff on duty were also sent packing by the policemen from IGP Monitoring team.
Although no reason was given by the policemen and no court order was presented, it was learnt there is a lease dispute between Zamfara State Government and Magajin Garin’s company, Bina Consult and Integrated Services Limited.
The former Zamfara Liaison Office was leased to Magajin Garin’s company in 2009.
But the lease disagreement is before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.
Justice Yusuf Halilu had on October 31, 2019 issued an order restraining Zamfara State Government from “taking steps to revoke or terminate the Lease Agreement pending the hearing and the determination of the Motion on Notice.”
The judge also issued an order of interim injunction restraining Zamfara State Government from interferring with Magajin Garin’s peaceful possession of the property.”
One of the pilots said: “We were all asked to leave immediately and we have no choice than to do so.
”It was really embarrassing. We thought it was a security scare but we got to know it was a business dispute.”

