Police storm Aiye’ initiation in Delta, arrest 13, as ‘Capon’ flee

Men of the Delta State Police Command yesterday raided the suspected initiation ceremony of the Aiye confraternity at Issele- Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state. Detectives acted on intelligence gathering, moved to Ukwu-Nzu forest venue of the initiation and arrested 13 suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said the command detailed a combined team of police and anti-cult men who successfully foiled it. He said, “during the raid, 13 sus pected cultist were arrested.

One locally made double barrel shot gun, 25 live cartridges, a Toyota Corolla with registration number GRA 68 SG and a Lexus 350 SUV with registration number BDG 689 GQ were recovered.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, has vowed that the fight against crime and criminality in the state will be sustained. He said investigation was ongoing to arrest the fleeing arrowheads

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...