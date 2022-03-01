Metro & Crime

Police storm Aiye’ initiation in Delta, arrest 13, as ‘Capon’ flee

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

Men of the Delta State Police Command yesterday raided the suspected initiation ceremony of the Aiye confraternity at Issele- Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state. Detectives acted on intelligence gathering, moved to Ukwu-Nzu forest venue of the initiation and arrested 13 suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe said the command detailed a combined team of police and anti-cult men who successfully foiled it. He said, “during the raid, 13 sus  pected cultist were arrested.

One locally made double barrel shot gun, 25 live cartridges, a Toyota Corolla with registration number GRA 68 SG and a Lexus 350 SUV with registration number BDG 689 GQ were recovered.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, has vowed that the fight against crime and criminality in the state will be sustained. He said investigation was ongoing to arrest the fleeing arrowheads

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Cholera claims over 150 lives in Niger – Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Daniel Atori, Minna   At least 150 persons have lost their lives in the wake of the cholera outbreak across the 25 local government areas of Niger State from April this year till date. Making this disclosure on Wednesday, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Makusidi said initially the disease was detected in […]
Metro & Crime

Two arrested as police rescue girl ‘caged for eight months’ in Sokoto

Posted on Author Reporter

  A girl identified as Joy Emmanuel has been rescued in Sokoto after being reportedly caged for eight months. The victim, who was rescued by the police, looked very emaciated when she was found. She has, however, been taken to the hospital for observation. In a statement on Friday, Amiru Adamu, spokesperson for the Maryam […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t scrap NDDC, IYC tells FG

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The leadership of the  Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has called on the Federal Government to distance themselves from any suggestion or advice  by any group of persons or individuals to either scrap the  Niger Delta Development Commission or merge it with any ministry.   In a statement on Monday by the President of the Council, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica