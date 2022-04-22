Police storm cultists’ den, arrest three, recovers guns in Ikorodu

Three suspected cultists have been arrested by detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command at Ikorodu area of the state.

The suspects identified as Oluwaseun Michael (31) alias Coded, Adedotun Jelili (25) and Solomon Moses (22), were arrested in their den.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement Friday said they were acting upon intelligence provided by civic-minded people to the command.

He said the operatives of the Commissioner of Police Special Squad of the Command stormed some of the cultists’ den in Isawo, Ikorodu on April 16 and in the process arrested three of the cultists.

Hundeyin noted that the timely raid of den led to the arrest of some suspected cultists and recovery of two locally made single barrel pistols, four live cartridges, several assorted charms, berets and an award plaque.

The suspects during interrogation confessed to the crime and the ownership of the guns.

