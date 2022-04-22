Metro & Crime

Police storm cultists’ den, arrest three, recovers guns in Ikorodu

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Three suspected cultists have been arrested by detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command at Ikorodu area of the state.

The suspects identified as Oluwaseun Michael (31) alias Coded, Adedotun Jelili (25) and Solomon Moses (22), were arrested in their den.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement Friday said they were acting upon intelligence provided by civic-minded people to the command.

He said the operatives of the Commissioner of Police Special Squad of the Command stormed some of the cultists’ den in Isawo, Ikorodu on April 16 and in the process arrested three of the cultists.

Hundeyin noted that the timely raid of den led to the arrest of some suspected cultists and recovery of two locally made single barrel pistols, four live cartridges, several assorted charms, berets and an award plaque.

The suspects during interrogation confessed to the crime and the ownership of the guns.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: We deserve 5 commissioners of Police – Niger govt

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

The Niger State Government yesterday called for additional Commissioners of Police for it to be able to combat the incessant insecurity challenges that have bedeviled the state.   The state’s Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, who said this at a public lecture organised by the Nigeria Union of […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 4 Policemen in C’River

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clement James, Calabar Gunmen early Thursday killed four Policemen who were manning a security post located at Ayan Mbat along Idundu Road in Calabar municipality. A source close to the spot where they were killed said at about some minutes to 1 a.m., there was heavy gunshots which sent jitters across the environment. He […]
Metro & Crime

One dies as Amotekun engages highway robbers in shoot-out in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter

…operatives arrest one, rescue 17 passengers Adewale Momoh, Akure The Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun, has rescued 17 passengers who were attacked by highway robbers in the state. The passengers, who were travelling from Lagos to Abuja, were attacked after their bus was waylaid by the robbers in Ifira-Akoko axis of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica