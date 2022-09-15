Police storm, seal LMC office in Abuja

The lingering crisis rocking the foundation of Nigeria’s football in the last couples of days took another dimension on Thursday morning as gun trotting policemen stormed and sealed the defunct League Management Commission, (LMC) office in Abuja.

The police arrived the office in five trucks on the orders of government.

The police, numbering about 30, arrived the office at 20 Osun Crescent, off IBB Way, Maitama, Abuja, as early as 5am.

Last week, the FG disbanded the LMC on the grounds that it was illegal and not known to the NFF Statutes and Nigerian laws.

The NFF has been directed to set up an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to run the league pending the time the clubs will run it themselves.

The FG is set to open a probe of the LMC operations in the past 10 years.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...