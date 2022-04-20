…Police summon Chrisland’shead teacher, parents, others

The Lagos State Police Command has invited all parties involved in the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old primary six pupil of Chrisland Schools located in the Victoria Garden City area of the state. The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, told The PUNCH yesterday that all parties involved in the matter have been directed to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, today. Giving an update on the matter, Hundeyin said: “All parties involved have been invited to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti today to give a written statement and further questioning will be done”. The parties involved include the school’s head teacher, G.I. Azike; and the parents of the female pupil who alleged that their daughter was sexually abused during the school’s participation in the World School Games at Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Though the school management admitted that the female pupil was among 76 pupils that represented the school at the Dubai event, which was held between March 8 and 14, 2022, it however denied the allegation of rape. The school said two of its pupils engaged in “sexual misconduct” in a game called ‘Truth or Dare,’ when the act occurred after lights out
Court halts construction at Osborne Foreshore Estate
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has granted an interim injunction restraining Lekki Gardens Estate Limited and Foreshore Waters Limited from constructing, developing, building or carrying out any further construction, development or building activities in Osborne Foreshore Estate II, Ikoyi, Lagos. The judge made the order following a motion by the […]
LASG: 6,500 inbound travellers disobeyed COVD-19 guidelines
The Lagos State Government on Friday said it had commenced communicating with 6,500 inbound international travellers, suspected to have disobeyed the COVID-19 guidelines of the federal and state governments. The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Friday, said a total of 432 suspected defaulters had been cleared after investigation, […]
Apongbon Inferno: Lagos shuts Eko Bridge
Following the inferno which engulfed Apongbon under bridge axis of the Eko Bridge, the Lagos State Government has shut the bridge while diverting traffic for the safety of motorists. This is even as commuters in the state have blamed the state government for the incident, saying that both the state and local governments allowed traders […]
