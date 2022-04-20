…Police summon Chrisland’shead teacher, parents, others

The Lagos State Police Command has invited all parties involved in the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old primary six pupil of Chrisland Schools located in the Victoria Garden City area of the state. The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, told The PUNCH yesterday that all parties involved in the matter have been directed to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, today. Giving an update on the matter, Hundeyin said: “All parties involved have been invited to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti today to give a written statement and further questioning will be done”. The parties involved include the school’s head teacher, G.I. Azike; and the parents of the female pupil who alleged that their daughter was sexually abused during the school’s participation in the World School Games at Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Though the school management admitted that the female pupil was among 76 pupils that represented the school at the Dubai event, which was held between March 8 and 14, 2022, it however denied the allegation of rape. The school said two of its pupils engaged in “sexual misconduct” in a game called ‘Truth or Dare,’ when the act occurred after lights out

