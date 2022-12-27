Police: Suspects involved in identity, crypto currency fraud

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Force Headquarters, Tuesday, said the National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) “has successfully busted two suspects responsible for computer-related fraud, identity theft, crypto currency fraud, and obtaining money by false pretence”.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi: “The duo run a syndicate specialising in defrauding unsuspecting victims from foreign countries by assuming appealing identities of other persons and promising them romantic relationships, under the pretext of which they defraud their victims.”

He continued: “In the extant case, a report on their activities was received from Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency in Korea through the Interpol National Central Bureau that in May, 2021, the suspects approached the victim, one Baek Seong-hee, a Korean national, via Kakaotalk, a mobile messaging application used majorly in South Korea, in the guise of being a member of the US Armed Forces stationed in Yemen.

“The suspect used the pretext of a romantic relationship and defrauded the victim of 259,637,941 Korean Won (KRW) worth of crypto currency equivalent to about N91 million.

“Subsequent investigations led the NPF-NCCC to the arrest of the duo of Odia Theophilus aged 24 and Ebo Junior Success aged 25 at their hideout in Benin City, Edo State.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...