Police take over Ekiti Assembly over rumoured invasion

Police officers yesterday took over the Ekiti State House of Assembly complex following rumours of planned invasion of the legislative building by thugs. The development came less than 24 hours after the Assembly elected Gboyega Aribisogan as the new Speaker. The position became vacant following the death of the last Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, in October. Assembly workers were seen trooping out of their offices to their respective homes. Some of the workers, who spoke with newsmen, explained that there was an order from the police that they should vacate the complex because some people were planning to attack the Assembly.

However, Aribisogan said inatelephoneinterviewwith newsmen there was no crisis in the Assembly. He said: “The police command informed us this morning that they had verifiableintelligenceaboutsome hoodlums coming to attack the Assembly complex. And toavoidthebreakdownof law and order there was the need for their presence. They have promised ustoinvestigatethe matterandreporttousbefore the close of work today.” Aribisogan was elected as the new Speaker on Tuesday after defeating Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba. Spokesman for the police DSP Sunday Abutu said they took the action to prevent breakdown of law and order.

He said: “We acted on the security alert we received that some people were planning to invade the Assembly, and we owe it a duty to safeguard the lives of the people and public utilities.” He added: “People shouldn’t see our action as a big deal. No course for alarm.”

 

