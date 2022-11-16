Metro & Crime

Police take over Ekiti Assembly over rumoured invasion

Police officers Wednesday took over the Ekiti State House of Assembly complex following rumours of planned invasion of the legislative building by thugs.

The development came less than 24 hours after the Assembly elected Gboyega Aribisogan as the new Speaker.

The position became vacant following the death of the last Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, in October.

Assembly workers were seen trooping out of their offices to their respective homes.

Some of the workers, who spoke with newsmen, explained that there was an order from the police that they should vacate the complex because some people were planning to attack the Assembly.

However, Aribisogan said in a telephone interview with newsmen there was no crisis in the Assembly.

 

