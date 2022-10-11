Metro & Crime

Police teargas protesting shop owners in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

There was palpable tension in the popular Kasuwan Barci, Tudun Wada area of Kaduna metropolis yesterday as shop owners in their numbers took to the streets to demand compensation for their demolished shops in the area.

 

The protesters were challenged by the police operatives deplored to the area with teargas to disperse them, even as they asked the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-rufai to obey the court order by paying them compensation for their demolished shops in the Kasuwa Barci market.

 

The protesters said they were out in line with an order by the Kaduna State High Court to the state government that shop owners in Kasuwan Barci market be reinstated back to the market.

However, it was not long after the protesters gathered that the police told them that, “there was an order to stop the protest” and disperse the shop owners from addressing their members and journalists.

 

The intervention of the police led to serious confrontation as the security operatives resorted to teargassing the crowd in a show of superiority, but few hours later, the shop owners regrouped and addressed the press.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mother of 5 arrested for setting 10-year-old daughter ablaze

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a housewife, Aisha Tijani for allegedly setting her 10-year-old daughter ablaze. Tijani, a mother of five, allegedly poured petrol on her daughter and set her ablaze.   The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the […]
Metro & Crime

Undergraduate convicted for cybercrime in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday, secured the conviction and sentencing of an undergraduate, Ogunleye Olawale Sylvester to six months community service for Internet fraud. Justice Ladiran Akintola of the State High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, handed down the sentence to the second year student of Olabisi Onabanjo […]
Metro & Crime

Soludo places N10m bounty on killers of Anambra lawmaker

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Anambra State governor, Professor Charles Soludo, has expressed deep shock over the murder of a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye by yet to be identified gunmen, even as he placed a bounty of N10 million on any one with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators […]

