Police teargas protesting shop owners in Kaduna

There was palpable tension in the popular Kasuwan Barci, Tudun Wada area of Kaduna metropolis yesterday as shop owners in their numbers took to the streets to demand compensation for their demolished shops in the area.

The protesters were challenged by the police operatives deplored to the area with teargas to disperse them, even as they asked the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-rufai to obey the court order by paying them compensation for their demolished shops in the Kasuwa Barci market.

The protesters said they were out in line with an order by the Kaduna State High Court to the state government that shop owners in Kasuwan Barci market be reinstated back to the market.

However, it was not long after the protesters gathered that the police told them that, “there was an order to stop the protest” and disperse the shop owners from addressing their members and journalists.

The intervention of the police led to serious confrontation as the security operatives resorted to teargassing the crowd in a show of superiority, but few hours later, the shop owners regrouped and addressed the press.

