Police teargas protesting shop owners in Kaduna 

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

There was palpable tension in the popular Kasuwan Barci, Tudun Wada area of Kaduna metropolis as shop owners in their numbers took to the street to demand compensation for their demolished shops in the area.

The protesters were, however, challenged by the policemen deplored to the area with teargas to disperse them, even as they asked the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to obey the court order by paying them compensation for their demolished shops in the Kasuwa Barci Market.

The protesters said they are out in line with an order of the Kaduna State High Court to the  state government that shop owners in the market be reinstated.

However, it was not long after the protesters gathered that the police told them that, “there was an order to stop the protest” and prevented the leaders of the shop owners from addressing their members and journalists by using teargas to disperse them.

 

 

