Law

Police to arraign 3 over plot to kidnap businessman

Posted on

Three suspects, Babatunde Oyesanmi, Austine Ofuani and David Olusoji accused of an attempt to kidnap a businessman at 1004, Victoria Island, Lagos have been brought before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court Ogba.

 

Although the trio who were in court with their lawyers could not be arraigned following COVID-19 protocols which kept the court away from presiding over the case, further hearing on the alleged offences initiated against them by the police would come up on 27th April, 2021.

 

The trio of Babatunde Oyesanmi, Austine Ofuani and David Olusoji who were arrested by the police allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap their victim before they were arrested and brought to court.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

