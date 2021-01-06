Education

Police to arraign Deeper Life school officials over alleged sexual abuse

Following the alleged sexual abuse of an 11-year-old student of the school in Uyo, the police in Akwa Ibom State are preparing to arraign some officials of the Deeper Life High School.
Some officials of the school were said to have been detained after attending a meeting at the police headquarters, Uyo, summoned by the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme.
David Okokon, lawyer to the parents of the boy said to have been sexually abused by two senior students of the Deeper Life High School, told PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday morning, he would be in court today for the arraignment.
“They (the police) are arraigning those people found culpable, this morning,” said Okokon who flew into Uyo from Abuja for the case.

Education

ASUU likely to call of strike, as govt agrees to pay N70bn

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja After eight months of industrial action and on and off negotiations with the Federal Government, there are indications that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), may resume academic activities in the next few days. After another round of lengthy negotiations spanning over 10 hours on Friday, ASUU finally reached a […]
Education

Exam malpractice: Police arrest, present 17 teachers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Seventeen teachers allegedly involved in examination malpractice during the 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC), have been arrested by the Police. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who presented the suspects to journalists at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, said some principals were among the culprits. According to Mba, the feat was […]
Education

University of Ibadan gets Acting VC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Adebola Ekanola, has emerged as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the premier institution. The election, conducted on Monday, was as a result of the intervention of the National Universities Commission’s in the crisis that plagued the process for the emergence of a successor […]

