Police to arraign killers of Redeemed pastor in court today

The Lagos State Police Command has said that it will arraign suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Babatunde Dada, a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Festac Town, area of the state.

 

According to the Command spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the suspects would be arraigned at the Yaba Magistrate Court Today.

 

The suspects are identified as Kasali Jamiu (16) and Farouk Muhammad (15). Recall that the duo had gone to  the Pastor under the pretence of lack of accommodation and begged him to assist them and they were given a place to sleep in the church pending when they would get a better place.

 

While, Muhammad left his home town in Ilorin to Lagos with a lie to his parents that he had a show where we wants to perform in Lagos, but only came to plan how to rob with his friend.

 

But, unfortunately what they intended to do didn’t work out, that was why they went to the Pastor to seek for his help for accommodation and food

 

