Police to arraign Ohakim over alleged circulation of nude pictures

The Inspector General of Police has dragged a former Governor of Imo State , Chief Ikedi Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpareke before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over alleged circulation of nude pictures. The two suspects are expected to be arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Monday over the allegations of threat and harassment of one Mrs. Chinyere Amuchinwa.

Okpareke was earlier arrested in connection with the offence and was detained in Suleja Correctional Centre and later released upon his fulfilment of the bail conditions. According to the charge number FHC/ABJ/ CS/287/2020, the two accused persons were said to have threatened to release a nude photograph of Amuchienwa, if she fails to drop the charges of attempted kidnap against them. But in her response to the threat, Amuchienwa told them to go to the extent of releasing the pictures to CNN. In the five-count charge muldated November 25, 2020 and signed by M.O. Omosun Esq., the police alleged that both Ohakim and his accomplice knowingly and intentionally transmitted communication through a computer system or network to harass and bully Amuchienwa. According to the charge, the offence is punishable under Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.

A prosecutor from the Nigeria Police, Staley Nwodo, is expected to take over the case whenthearraignmentcomes up on February 15. Some of the charges read: ”That you Chinendu Okpareke ‘m’ 49, and Dr Ikedi Ohakim ‘m’ and others now at large on the 13th day of August 2020 within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire among yourselves by knowingly and intentionally sending messages by means of computer system or network in a grossly offensive, pornographic, nude of an indecent obscene and menacing character of one Chinyere Amuchienwa ‘f’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 27 (1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.

”That you Chinendu Okpareke ‘m’ 49, and Dr Ikedi Ohakim ‘m’ and others now at large on the 13th day of August 2020 within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire among yourselves to cause annoyance and criminal intimidation to one Chinyere Amuchienwa ‘f’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 27 (1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.”

Like this: Like Loading...